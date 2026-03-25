Brother ‘shocked’ at police account of fatal shooting

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE brother of a father-of-three fatally shot by an off-duty police officer on Monday said the account police gave does not reflect the man he knew.

Ishmel Rolle said his 48-year-old brother, Michael Russell, was a “loving person” with daughters — ages 19, 9 and 6 — who was not known for violence or confrontation.

“He don’t do things like that,” Mr Rolle said. “To just go to a bar, have a cutlass in his hand and go behind someone? That’s really out of character.”

Mr Rolle, 45, said his brother worked as a waiter at Atlantis for about 30 years and would not have risked his job by engaging in such conduct. He said the family was devastated by the news. Two of Russell’s daughters live abroad.

“It was very heartbreaking for them when they received the news,” Mr Rolle said. “They broke down into tears.”

According to police, the incident occurred around 1am Monday on Village Road, when an off-duty officer walking with a group became involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist. Police allege the motorist exited his vehicle armed with a cutlass and struck the officer on the back, causing injury.

Police said the officer, “fearing for his life,” withdrew his service weapon and discharged it, fatally wounding the man. Emergency medical services responded but found no signs of life, while the injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mr Rolle said he has not been formally briefed by police and questioned how the encounter escalated to a fatal outcome.

“Honestly, I broke down,” he said. “I was really wondering what happened, but then they say it was an officer that shot him.”

He said his brother had gone out alone that night, which was unusual. He said he was unaware of any prior conflict or relationship between Russell and the officer involved.

“He wouldn’t have any past beef with anybody. I can’t say if he knew the officer or not — I don’t think he knows him,” Mr Rolle said.

Describing their relationship as “ten out of ten,” Mr Rolle said his brother helped raise him and supported the family during difficult times.

“I really love my brother, he really loved me,” he said. “He’d go to the end to do whatever he needed to do if I need something, basically grew me up, man; took care of me, buy my school stuff, you know, when my old lady couldn’t do it. He did things like that. Buy our school stuff, always have lunch for us.”

He also criticised the lack of communication from the authorities.

“They ain’t say nothing, they ain’t try explain nothing about what went down,” Mr Rolle said. “Other than that, just put it out there that he come out his car with a cutlass and walk across the road and chop the police officer. That’s a bunch of crap man. I don’t believe that.”

While raising concerns about the handling of the case, Mr Rolle said he does not distrust the entire police force.

“You got some good cops out there who do their job by the book, but you got other cops who just do whatever they feel like because they have the power,” he said.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the incident — along with another recent police-involved fatality involving a Pike worker — must be examined on its own facts. He also called for a review of off-duty firearm policies, greater use of less-lethal options, and stronger de-escalation standards to better protect lives.