Bus drivers demand $2 fare as rising fuel costs squeeze earnings

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BUS drivers are again pressing for a fare increase as rising fuel prices and the cost of living squeeze their earnings, with a union leader warning the current rate is not sustainable.

Rudolph Taylor, president of the Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union, said the 25-cent increase granted in 2024 falls far short of what drivers need, dismissing it as “a drop in the bucket.”

He said the sector has long pushed for fares to rise to $2, but those requests have been ignored by successive administrations.

“We were in talks over the years for an increase,” he said. “We just got an increase but the increases are so marginalised.”

Mr Taylor said drivers are already feeling the impact of higher fuel costs, with the price of running a bus for a full day now exceeding $100.

His comments come as local fuel retailers warn of further increases after a conflict in the Middle East disrupted a key global energy transit route, pushing oil prices above $100 a barrel.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said the government is monitoring developments, adding that existing reforms are expected to help cushion the impact.

Mr Taylor said that even before the latest fuel increases, daily operating costs were already above $100 and have since risen further.

“It’s more costly because diesel was under $5 but now it’s over $5,” he said. “We wouldn't have been at this crossroad had we got the $2 we agreed upon across the board.”

He added that the pressure on drivers extends beyond fuel.

“Last year, before we even got this fuel increase, break parts went up. The dealer parts went up. Tyres went up. Tyres are to the point right now where paying for a good tire anywhere from $150 for a tyre.”

Despite the rising costs, Mr Taylor said drivers are still trying to manage, noting that some passengers voluntarily pay more than the standard $1.50 fare.

“I don't think it's fair to the drivers who risk their lives on the road,” he said. “Persons feel as if the busses are not needed. Some persons are very judgmental about the buses….but they need to have their facts and see what bus drivers does on a daily, weekly, monthly and annual basis for the public.”