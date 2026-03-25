‘COI to hurt PLP more than Minnis will hurt FNM’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AN FNM insider whose work in Killarney dates back to the era of Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield believes the Coalition of Independents will cut more deeply into PLP support than former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will into FNM votes in the upcoming general election.

Frank Saunders, a long-time campaign general who previously managed Dr Minnis’ campaign from 2006 and is now backing the FNM’s Senator Michael Barnett-Ellis, said COI candidate Dr Veronica McIver is showing notable strength in the constituency.

“She will affect the PLP votes considerably,” he said. “I think she will probably affect the PLP vote more than Minnis will affect the FNM vote.”

Dr Minnis’ independent bid has been a key question in the race, with observers watching how his presence will affect a constituency the FNM has held every cycle since its creation in 2007.

Mr Saunders also pointed to boundary changes as working in the party’s favour.

He said the creation of the new St James constituency removes several PLP-leaning areas from Killarney, including parts of Adelaide, Coral Harbour and South Ocean, and does not weaken the FNM’s position.

He described Killarney as a constituency where voter behaviour is often shaped by candidates rather than strong party allegiance, and where support can be difficult to gauge.

“Killarney voters are the voters you love to have where all they want is the government to do their job,” he said. “They themselves are not looking for handouts from the government.”

Mr Saunders said turnout in the area has historically ranged between 84 and 86 percent, excluding the 2021 election, and that support has fluctuated over time.

He acknowledged areas such as Gambier remain PLP strongholds and said he does not expect the party to win there.

The race features Mr Barnett-Ellis for the FNM, Robyn Lynes for the PLP, Dr Minnis running as an independent, and Dr McIver for the Coalition of Independents.

Residents interviewed in the constituency over the weekend reflected the uncertainty he described, with some expressing interest in Dr McIver, citing her residence and business ties in the area.

A Hampshire Street resident, who has lived in Killarney for 25 years, said his five-person household is leaning towards the Coalition of Independents, arguing it is time to move beyond what he described as a “tug of war” between the FNM and PLP.

He also pointed to the rising cost of living, saying food, electricity and customs duties have become difficult to manage despite government relief measures.

The same resident offered a mixed assessment of Dr Minnis.

“I don't think he's done anything significant for the area,” he said. “He did something good for the country. I believe the good thing that he did was alleviate taxes for the middle class, or, you know, the poor class.”

Kenny Nixon, a resident for about 20 years, said he has voted for both major parties in the past but is now considering voting for the Coalition of Independents, though he remains undecided. He said a new party could bring change and cited concerns about corruption as a factor shaping his view of the current administration.

Not all residents shared Mr Saunders’ outlook.

A Devonshire Street resident said he believes Prime Minister Philip Davis’ popularity could secure another term and said he would vote for the PLP if he votes, despite not knowing Ms Lynes.

He also said Dr Minnis could have done more for the constituency, particularly during his time as prime minister, noting that his presence has only become more visible in recent years.

Residents also raised concerns about flooding, poor street lighting and inadequate drainage, and called for a seawall, road improvements and stronger youth programmes.

Others defended Dr Minnis’ record.

A Tropical Gardens resident described him as a consistent presence who has provided strong representation, while a woman involved in his campaign said: “He has gone above and beyond on many and more than one occasion for the people in Killarney.”

She added that her support for him is also driven by opposition to what she described as “dirty” politics aimed at discrediting his legacy.