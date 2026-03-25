Government advances plans for new housing in Exuma, New Providence

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration is pressing ahead with its housing expansion plans, with Housing Minister Keith Bell announcing moves to secure land for the development of two residential communities meant to benefit hundreds of families.

Mr Bell made the announcement while advising the House of Assembly of the government’s intention to advance two resolutions to facilitate the transfer of land for two sites, one to regularise land at Pitt Road in New Providence and the other to expand access to land in Georgetown, Exuma.

The lands will be transferred to the Ministry of Housing from the treasurer once the resolutions are passed.

He said while the circumstances of the resolutions differ, “the objective is the same, to place these lands under the control of the ministry so that they can be properly developed, regularised, and made available for the benefit of Bahamian families.”

He pointed to the community of Pitt Road as an example of a historic area built over time by hardworking Bahamian families.

He stressed that dozens of families live on approximately three acres of land in Pitt Road without formal subdivision or clear title, leaving them without the legal security they deserve.

He further pledged to bring “order, structure and certainty” to these communities.

“Let me be clear, this is not about displacing people,” he said. “This is about supporting them. We will work with the residents of Pit Road. We will engage the community. We will chart a path forth that allows for the regularisation of their occupation, the improvement of their infrastructure and the creation of a safer, healthier and orderly environment, which families can live.”

In Exuma, Mr Bell said plans are underway to transfer more than 60 acres of land to his ministry for the development of a structured, multi-phase residential community.

He said the project is a expected to yield more than 200 residential lots once completed.

“Over 200 opportunities, over 200 families, over 200 futures secured,” he said, “This is how we ensure that Bahamians participate in the growth of Exuma. This is how we ensure that opportunity is not reserved for a few, but extended to many. This is how we ensure that development translates into ownership, into stability and into generational wealth for families.”

Mr Bell said the two resolutions, while different in nature, reflect a common purpose — addressing long-standing housing challenges while planning for future growth and development.