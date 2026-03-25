Man caught with $240k of cocaine on Eleuthera flight granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of building supplies was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Perry Davis, 59, stole 378 bundles of Enviroshake aged cedar shingles valued at $30,825 and 11 Enviroshake ridge cap bundles valued at $915 from Pernel Kelly between March 13, 2025 and March 13, 2026.

Davis pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing and receiving before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

He was granted bail in the sum of $6,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition of bail, Davis must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Tuesday by 7pm.

His trial begins on June 11.

Keith Seymour represented the accused, while Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted the case.