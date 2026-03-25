Man charged with gun possession with intent to put another in fear

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of threatening someone with a firearm over the weekend was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Valentino McDonald, 24, put Deno Merone in fear with a black pistol in New Providence on March 21.

McDonald was also found with two grams of marijuana that day.

He pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear, but pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

As part of a conditional discharge on the drug charge, McDonald was ordered to make a $200 charitable donation or risk one month in prison.

Bail on the firearm charge was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties.

He returns to court for trial on April 27.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted.