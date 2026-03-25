Man charged with gun possession with intent to put another in fear

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN accused of threatening someone with a firearm over the weekend was granted bail yesterday.
Prosecutors allege that Valentino McDonald, 24, put Deno Merone in fear with a black pistol in New Providence on March 21.
McDonald was also found with two grams of marijuana that day.
He pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear, but pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.
As part of a conditional discharge on the drug charge, McDonald was ordered to make a $200 charitable donation or risk one month in prison.
Bail on the firearm charge was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties.
He returns to court for trial on April 27.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted.
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