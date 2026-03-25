Man on trial for murders claims police suffocated and beat him until he confessed

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on trial for the murder of two teenage boys told the Supreme Court yesterday that police beat him and forced him to confess to the killings.

Deon Scavella, 30, gave evidence in his own defence before Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez.

Prosecutors allege that Scavella shot and killed Devonte Lindsey, 15, and Keishon Williams, 13, on March 19, 2017. Their bodies were later found on a dirt road off Graham Drive in Yellow Elder Gardens.

Scavella said that on May 5, 2017, he was at the PLP headquarters making posters and banners before his uncle picked him up.

He said that after returning home in Yellow Elder, he spoke with family members on the porch before stepping away to take a call from a female friend near the back door.

While on the call, he said he heard a screeching sound but paid no attention. He later saw a man run past him, scale a nearby wall, and return with an object.

Scavella said the man grabbed him and told him he was under arrest.

He claimed that as he was taken to the front of the residence, he asked Officer Benson Miller three times why he was being arrested but received no response.

Scavella alleged that an Officer Arnold grabbed him, pushed him onto a car, slapped him, and put a gun to his head.

He said the officer warned him that if he spoke further, he would be killed.

Scavella said he complied out of fear. He said he was thrown to the ground, handcuffed, and that some of his family members were also restrained.

He said he was taken to Grove and East Street South police stations before being transferred to the Central Detective Unit the following morning.

At CDU, Scavella said he was placed in a room with two female officers. He said he became concerned when he overheard one of them say she did not want to see what was going to happen in the room before leaving.

Scavella said he told Officer Strachan that he did not kill anyone when he was accused of murdering the two boys.

He claimed that while his hands were cuffed behind him, Officer Raphael Miller placed a bag over his head and suffocated him.

He said he managed to tear a hole in the bag with his teeth to breathe, but a second bag was placed over his head.

Scavella said he could not breathe through “snot and tears” and signalled with his hands for officers to stop.

He said he was suffocated and beaten until he agreed to do whatever officers told him.

Scavella testified that Officer Deleveaux later gave him a shirt and two sets of papers, one of which related to the case.

He claimed he was told to memorise the document and did so because he feared for his life.

Scavella said he did not know Devonte Lindsey and that claims he targeted him over a prison stabbing were part of a script he was forced to repeat. He said he had never been stabbed or involved in any altercation in prison.

He also said references to a Luger firearm were part of that script, adding that he never had such a weapon and did not shoot the victims.

Earlier in the trial, Scavella’s alleged videotaped confession was entered into evidence.

He claimed that during the interview, Officer Strachan kicked him under the table to prompt answers.

Scavella said his head was down in the recording because he was in disbelief that he was being framed for a crime he did not commit.

He said he did not sign the interview forms because the statements were not made of his own free will.

He also claimed he was told he did not need a lawyer and was not allowed to make any calls.

Scavella said that the day after the interview, Officer Strachan told him he would be taken on a “dry run” before being driven to his home in Yellow Elder and an area known as The Gulff.





He said the account he gave police about meeting the victims before the shooting was false and part of what he had been told to say.

Scavella said he did not report the alleged abuse until he felt safe in prison.

He claimed injuries to his temple and calf resulted from the alleged beating, pointing to a photograph taken by The Tribune outside Magistrates Court on May 9, 2017 as showing the injury.

He said Dr Johnson’s evidence indicated he had been beaten to the chest. While he told the doctor he was beaten on May 6, 2017, the report recorded the incident as May 8, which he attributed to a misunderstanding.

He also pointed to an injury to his temple in video footage shown of him with police at the scene.

Marianne Cadet represents the accused, while Shaneka Carey and Davina Pinder are the prosecutors.