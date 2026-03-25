Murder suspect remanded overbreaching bail for 29-days

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for murder was remanded to prison on Friday after failing to sign in at his local police station for 29 days.

Prosecutors allege Tyron Neely, 21, failed to sign in between September 19, 2025, and March 9.

Neely pleaded not guilty to the bail violation before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

He had been granted $20,000 bail by Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson in connection with a murder and attempted murder on July 17, 2021. He was granted bail on October 27, 2021.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and concerns about public safety.

Neely was remanded and will return to court on April 9 for a bail decision.