Officer watched as man hacked door with machete, video shows

A POLICE officer purportedly stood by as a man hacked at a home’s front door with a machete, despite protests from a woman who said the property was hers, a viral video shows.

The footage, widely shared on social media, shows a police truck with flashing lights parked outside a residence as the incident unfolds.

In the video, a man repeatedly strikes the door with a machete while the person filming questions those present and accuses a woman of harassment.

The woman rejects that claim, saying: “I am not harrassing you. This is my place”.

The person recording then turns to a man nearby and asks: “You the police officer watching this?”

Moments later, the man appears to grab or knock the phone from the person filming.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirkwood Andrews said a complaint has been made in connection with the incident and that the matter is under investigation.

“I cannot speak to the facts because I don’t know the facts,” he said.

Mr Andrews also said he was awaiting an update on an unrelated matter involving the arrest of a woman in another viral video. He confirmed an arrest had been made but said he was not aware of any complaint in that case.

Videos showed a woman in a physical struggle with a uniformed police officer. She is seen wearing pants and a bra as the officer holds her hands and pushes her against a vehicle.

“You think I care who you is? I don’t care who you is. Don’t you touch me,” the officer says.

The woman responds: “You choking me, and you out here touching me. You have grudge with people? You have a problem?”

As the situation escalates, another officer intervenes, telling her: “Miss, relax.”

The woman appears to pull at parts of the officer’s vest during the confrontation as a bystander questions the reason for her arrest. At one point, the officer appears to slam her against the car while handcuffs are being applied.

A relative recorded the altercation and questioned the level of force used.

In another clip, filmed inside a residence, the woman appears distressed and tells others present that her toenails were broken. Blood is visible on her toes.

Further footage shows an officer inside repeatedly asking for her hands as she cries.

“All my teeth shaking,” the woman says.

She tells officers she feels weak and asks for a moment. She is allowed to sit briefly while the officer continues trying to secure her hands.



