Plane with engine trouble runs off runway in Mayaguana

A Piper PA-46 aircraft ran off the runway at Mayaguana Airport shortly before 1pm today after the pilot reported engine trouble mid-flight.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said the US-registered aircraft, N46MB, had been en route to Exuma International Airport from Puerto Rico with two people on board when the pilot contacted air traffic control about engine problems.

The aircraft diverted to Mayaguana, where it landed but exited the runway and came to rest in bushes a short distance from the runway threshold.

Both occupants are receiving medical attention, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The AAIA said it is actively investigating the incident and will release a preliminary report within 30 days in keeping with local legislative requirements and international standards.