PM: ‘Badge cannot be above the law’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday called for a review of firearm policies for off-duty police officers as it was revealed the fatal shooting of an American Pike Corporation worker is being treated as a criminal investigation.

“The badge can never place anyone above the law,” Mr Davis said after Cody Castillo, 31, and another man, Michael Russell, a 48-year-old father-of-three, were both shot dead by off-duty officers in separate incidents just a day apart.

Mr Davis’ call for a review of firearm policies, including the use of less-lethal options for police officers, was questioned by the Free National Movement, which warned that such calls often amount to “public relations exercises that lead to nowhere.”

It came after the US Embassy issued a strongly-worded statement calling for ‘justice without delay’ into the slaying of Mr Castillo.

Mr Davis said: “I have asked for a full and transparent investigation, and where the evidence supports criminal charges, the law must move swiftly.”

Confirming that Castillo’s death is being treated as a criminal investigation, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said investigators have obtained CCTV footage and suggested the case could lead to charges rather than proceeding to a Coroner’s Court inquest, which is typical in police-involved shootings.

Police said Castillo, who was from Huntsville, Texas and leaves behind a four-months pregnant wife, was shot shortly before 6pm on Saturday after an altercation that began inside Da Plantation Bar & Grill, moved outside. But yesterday The Tribune revealed Mr Castillo, who had just celebrated his first wedding anniversary, was not involved in the alleged altercation as he had only driven to the bar to pick up his younger brother, a cousin and a fourth man, who all worked for Pike.

He was driving a company vehicle fitted with a dashboard camera and shot in the chest through a side window.

Just a day after Castillo’s death, police reported that in the second incident, an off-duty officer killed Russell off Village Road near Montagu Beach, the third killing involving armed off-duty officers this year.

Police said the officer was walking with a group when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist. Police allege the man exited his vehicle with a cutlass and struck the officer on the back, causing injury.

Mr Davis offered condolences to the affected families and said “each case must be investigated on its own facts.”

He called for a review of rules governing the off-duty carriage of firearms, stronger de-escalation standards, and the use of less-lethal tools.

However, the FNM dismissed the idea that anything would come from his statement.

“The opposition wishes to state again that promises of investigations on a range of matters by this government are often public relations exercises that lead to nowhere,” the party said in a statement.

It cited the controversy involving former Immigration Minister Keith Bell, which prompted Mr Davis to announce the establishment of a commission to examine how immigration decisions were made, particularly the exercise of ministerial discretion. The findings of that review have never been made public despite repeated requests for updates from reporters.

The FNM also referenced allegations raised by US authorities of a cocaine trafficking conspiracy involving Bahamian law enforcement officers. In response, the government pledged significant reforms and passed legislation establishing an independent Commission of Investigations to handle police misconduct and corruption. However, that body has not yet been established, and there has been no clear public update on when it will become operational. The Tribune has been unable to obtain information on its status.

For her part, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said last year that the force was reviewing the addition of non-lethal weapons, including tasers and similar devices, amid concerns about jury findings in fatal shooting cases.

Yesterday, Khandi Gibson, director of Families of All Murdered Victims, called for answers after the recent killings.

“In moments like these, emotions run high, questions arise, and communities are left searching for answers,” she said. “But one thing remains clear: every life matters, and every loss deserves truth, transparency, and accountability.

“We cannot build a safer society without trust. And trust requires that when incidents occur no matter who is involve there is a clear, honest, and thorough process that brings understanding and, where necessary, justice. This is not about rushing to judgment. This is about ensuring that no life is dismissed, no family is left without answers, and no situation is ignored.”











