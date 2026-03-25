Tow truck driver accused of stealing and laundering $5,000 granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TOW truck driver accused of stealing $5,000 last summer was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Shannon Dean, 24, and an accomplice stole $5,000 from Quincy Lockhart and deposited it into Dean’s Commonwealth Bank account between August 25 and 26, 2025.

Dean pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing and money laundering before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

He was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties. As a condition of bail, he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station by 6pm on Thursdays.

Dean returns for trial on May 7.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted.