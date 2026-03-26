38-year-old Junkyard worker fined $500 after guilty plea over out-of-control fire

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 38-year-old man has been ordered to undergo six months of rehabilitation and pay $500 in fines after pleading guilty to starting a fire at a local junkyard.

Edison Oliver appeared before Magistrate Olivia Blatch in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, charged with making a fire in a town other than a kitchen and endangering property by negligent use of fire. He was not represented by counsel.

The incident occurred on March 22 at a junkyard on Zachary Street.

Oliver told the court he works at the junkyard, where scrap metal and copper are collected and packed into a trailer for export to the United States. He said the fire got out of control accidentally.

In mitigation, Oliver said he is employed and is the father of one child.

Magistrate Blatch noted that Oliver pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that his previous record was not of a similar nature.

He was fined $150 on the first count and $350 on the second count, with 12 months’ imprisonment in default if the fines are not paid.

Magistrate Blatch also ordered him to undergo six months of rehabilitation. The matter was adjourned to September 25 for review.