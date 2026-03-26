Government to lift mask mandate in hospitals on April 1

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

MANDATORY mask-wearing in healthcare facilities will end on April 1, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said, calling the change a “long time coming.”

Dr Darville told the House of Assembly the government will lift the requirement through the Health Services COVID-19 (General Amendment) Rules 2026, revoking Rule Nine of the 2021 regulations in line with national policy and guidance from the Pan American Health Organization.

“I must admit that this ruling was a long time coming,” Dr Darville said. “But in the abundance of cautions coming out of the pandemic and the increased instances of flu like viruses, the programme maintained and finally, we are today where the mask mandate would be lifted.”

People will no longer be required to wear face masks when entering hospitals and clinics, though they may choose to do so.

The mandate dates back to emergency measures introduced in 2020, when the government required face coverings in public spaces alongside social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In September 2022, Prime Minister Philip Davis eased those rules, removing mask requirements in most settings. The requirement remained in place for healthcare facilities, senior care homes and certain indoor environments.

Since then, mask-wearing has largely been confined to hospitals and clinics until this latest amendment removes the final restriction.