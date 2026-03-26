Man gets 18 months prison after fleeing intent to rape trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted absconding during his 2022 intent to rape trial was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday.

Kiko Green failed to surrender to custody on September 1, 2022. He had been granted $9,500 Supreme Court bail in January 2020 on a charge of assault with intent to rape.

Prosecutors alleged Green sexually assaulted a woman while she was passed out in her home in Eleuthera in December 2019. The complainant said she felt dizzy after consuming several drinks Green had made for her. While she could not recall the alleged assault, a female friend testified she caught Green performing a sexual act on the complainant when she went to check on her.

Green was on trial before Justice Deborah Fraser when he failed to appear as a key witness was due to testify. An arrest warrant was issued and the jury was dismissed.

He later pleaded guilty to violating bail conditions before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Green was sentenced to 18 months in prison.