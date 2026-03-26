Man shot dead while working on car outside South Beach home

By DUDLEY TURNQUEST

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed on Tuesday night in the area of Ruthland Avenue and South Beach Drive.

According to Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King, officers received reports of gunshots around 8.30pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reportedly found the man outside his home with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was working on a vehicle outside his residence when a Japanese vehicle arrived, and its occupants fatally shot him.

Following the incident, Member of Parliament for South Beach Bacchus Rolle spoke to reporters about the impact on the community.

He said: “This is known as quiet South Beach. And for incidents like this to happen… we are at a loss for words.”

When asked if the victim was a resident of the constituency, Mr Rolle said the man, whom he referred to as “Meely,” had been a longtime resident.

“He’s one of us. He’s one of our homeboys. This is our guy. He has grown up in this community. Everybody through this corner know him. This tears us apart. He is one of us, and for something like this to come and happen… this is not South Beach.”

Mr Rolle said he and residents in the area would support the victim’s family.

The killing marks the country’s 15th murder for the year.