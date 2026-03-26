Mother identifies body of her missing son

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER who travelled from Exuma to New Providence to search for her missing son learned yesterday at the morgue that he had been murdered and dead for days.

Alice Adderley said she flew in after relatives urged her to check whether a body found off Carmichael Road matched her 23-year-old son, Cameron Munnings, who had not been seen since Thursday.

“I came straight here from the airport,” she said.

Police said the body of a man was discovered shortly after 11am Friday in a bushy area off Opulent Drive. The discovery was made by a woman picking fruits. Officers found the victim with visible gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was described as wearing a white shirt and black pants, with dreadlocks.

Ms Adderley said she had not expected to find her son at the morgue, but relatives suggested she check after a news report described a deceased man matching his appearance.

Relatives who accompanied her were overcome with grief, walking out in tears after identifying the body.

Ms Adderley described her son as quiet and reserved, keeping to himself and a small group of friends.

“My son, he had his ways, but he was very quiet,” she said. “He was a very quiet person; he doesn’t go far. The only person he usually be around is his friends, and the sad thing about it is, since this incident happened, his friends has been nowhere to be seen.”

She said he lived with a relative in Kool Acres off Joe Farrington Road and would not normally travel to the area where his body was found unless he had a reason.

She said that raises questions about how he ended up there, adding: “That’s most definitely intentional.”

Ms Adderley said she had not yet told her six other children about his death.

“It’s so rough,” she said. “The family, they’re so close. We make it our business to spend Christmas, summers, Easter, or whatever holiday, we will try to get together. It’s really hard right now.”

She said she found no comfort after seeing his body.



