PM defends GB Power buyout as Pintard warns of ‘blank check’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNMENT plans to take control of the Grand Bahama Power Company faced pushback in the House of Assembly yesterday, with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis arguing the move could bring relief from high electricity costs and Opposition Leader Michael Pintard warning it carries serious risks.

The exchange came as MPs debated two borrowing resolutions totalling $280m to fund the proposed purchase of all ordinary voting shares in the utility and provide additional operational support. The measures were among five brought to the House.

The debate unfolded amid uncertainty about the deal. GBPC’s owner, Emera, told Tribune Business the transaction is still only an “option”, despite ongoing discussions and the signing of a memorandum of understanding earlier this year.

Nonetheless, Mr Davis said the acquisition is part of a wider effort to address longstanding energy issues on Grand Bahama, pointing to high costs, reliance on diesel and ageing, inefficient generators.

He compared electricity rates between Bahamas Power and Light and GBPC, saying BPL customers using between 351 and 800 kilowatt hours pay 11.95 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to 22.87 cents in Grand Bahama. For usage above 800 kilowatt hours, he said BPL charges 14.95 cents, while GBPC charges 27.31 cents.

“Again, almost double,” Mr Davis said.

He argued the government should not stand by while residents continue to pay more and wait longer for relief.

“The choice before us is simple,” he said. “Do we side with Grand Bahama, or do we side with the burden Grand Bahama has been carrying?”

Mr Pintard, however, said the government is asking Parliament to approve funding without providing key details about the deal.

“They love to ask us to sign a blank check without laying out the case on what justifies it and how the money will specifically be used,” he said. “The conclusion we’ve reached is simple - the public pays while the PLP gambles.”

He questioned the company's value, its liabilities, the proposed tariff structure, and whether $280m would be enough to complete the plan.

Mr Pintard also called for details on how the utility would be run, what performance standards would apply and what safeguards would prevent political interference.

“Not one of these questions have been answered,” he said.

He said the opposition supports changes to the company’s leadership and ownership, but does not support the Davis administration taking control of GBPC.