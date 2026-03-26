Senior police officer charged with murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR police officer appeared in court in ankle cuffs yesterday, charged with the murder of a 31-year-old American man outside a West Bay Street bar.

Prosecutors allege Superintendent Berneil Pinder, 54, shot and killed Cody Castillo as he drove a white Ford truck belonging to the Pike Corporation following an incident at Da Plantation Bar & Grill before 6pm on March 21. Pinder was off duty at the time.

Castillo was shot in the chest through the side window of the vehicle. He was found lying on his stomach outside the truck in a pool of blood and pronounced dead at the scene.

Castillo, of Huntsville, Texas, leaves behind a wife who is four months pregnant. In a rare move, US Ambassador Herschel Walker revealed yesterday he has offered the Royal Bahamas Police Force the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Pinder, dressed in a dark suit instead of his customary superintendent’s khaki uniform, stood silently as the murder charge was read before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans. He was not required to enter a plea. Family members were present in court.

The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment. Pinder was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He returns to court on July 25 for service of the VBI.

Cassie Bethel and Ian Cargill represented him. Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted.

The case has drawn international attention. US Ambassador Herschel Walker in a statement to the press, said yesterday: “I am pleased to see the government of The Bahamas has moved to bring murder charges against the police officer accused of shooting an American citizen this weekend.

“The United States Embassy remains focused on ensuring justice in this case and has offered assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to support the Royal Bahamas Police Force in its investigation.

“My team and I have been in contact with the family of the victim, and our prayers are with them. Our prayers are also with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the family of the suspect.

“The protection and wellbeing of American citizens will always be the highest priority of any Embassy, and we will continue to seek justice in this case, and all cases where our citizens have been the victims of crime.”