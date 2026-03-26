Two women charged over viral clash with police officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO women accused of resisting arrest and disorderly behaviour during an incident that went viral on Family Street were granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Sterlanda Bastian, 37, and Tannescia Bastian, 30, acted disorderly and used obscene language in the presence of Police Constable 3855 Carey on March 23.

The pair are further accused of resisting arrest, obstructing the officer, assaulting him and threatening him with harm.

The charges stem from an altercation with a police officer that went viral on social media on Monday. In the videos, one of the defendants is seen wearing a bra top alongside a male officer.

The defendants reportedly disobeyed the officer’s orders.

Sterlanda Bastian was charged with obscene language, disorderly behaviour, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, threats of harm, and damage. Tannescia Bastian faced similar charges, except for damage.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

David Cash, counsel for the defendants, argued that his clients should be granted bail based on the nature of the charges, which carry a maximum penalty of two years and a $5,000 fine. He said both were fit candidates for bail and would appear for trial.

Bail was set at $5,500 for Sterlanda Bastian and $4,500 for Tannescia Bastian. Their trial is set for June 2.

Inspector Timothy Bain was the prosecutor.