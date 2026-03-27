$6,000 bail for man accused of indecent assault of 19-year-old

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of indecently assaulting a 19-year-old woman on Augusta Street last weekend was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Ronel Aime, 42, inappropriately touched a young woman on March 21.

Aime pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Aime has prior firearm convictions and served two years in prison for a July 2023 offence.

The defendant was granted bail of $6,000 with one or two sureties.

Under the terms of his bail, the defendant must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station on the last Sunday of every month by 7pm.

He was warned not to have any contact with the complainant or any witnesses in this matter or risk his bail being revoked.

Aime’s trial begins on May 22.