85-year-old passenger dies after golf cart and car collide

AN 85-year-old man has died following a traffic collision at the junction of Western Road and Nelson Road on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 12pm and involved a 2015 Mini Cooper and a red Club Car golf cart carrying two men.

According to initial reports, the Mini Cooper was travelling south along Western Road when it collided with the golf cart as it entered from Nelson Road.

Both occupants of the golf cart were seriously injured and taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

The 85-year-old passenger later died while receiving treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.