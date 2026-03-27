Bail granted for woman accusedof attacking police officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of aggravated assault against a police officer on a public road was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Diamonde Thompson, 23, acted disorderly on Prince Charles Drive on March 19.

During the same incident, Thompson is accused of resisting arrest and committing aggravated assault against Corporal 3347 Taylor.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and aggravated assault before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing a prior assault charge from February, for which Thompson was ordered to be of good behaviour until May. He argued that the latest charge was an “upgrade”, as the defendant was allegedly now attacking officers.

In response, Thompson said she had been of good behaviour for a month.

Magistrate Serville granted bail of $3,500 with one or two sureties. She must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday by 7pm.

The defendant returns to court for both matters on May 11.