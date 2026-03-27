Exuma residents back progress on $200m Rosewood Exuma

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

BLACK Point and Staniel Cay residents yesterday voiced support for the $200m Rosewood Exuma project - and the jobs and economic impact it promises - after the Town Planning Committee gave “preliminary support” for its application for site plan approval.

Glenn Davis, Exuma’s chief councillor, said he was satisfied that the developer, Miami-based Yntegra Group, is one step closer to bringing the Big Sampson Cay project to fruition given that Black Point, Farmer’s Cay and Staniel Cay have been challenged with limited economic opportunities and jobs for years.

“For years, the community of Black Point and Staniel Cay and Farmer’s Cay has been limited in opportunities in terms of workforce,” Mr Davis said. “So sometimes you have to settle for just a job, not something that you want to do.

“The Rosewood project gives you a chance to do something that you want to do, that you're familiar with in that field. So that’s one of the advantages it has. And it will bring those that left searching for jobs back home to start their family, and build their own home in Staniel Cay or Farmer’s Cay.

“The way the economic situation in the cays is more or less controlled by a few people… with this development, there are a lot of opportunities that can happen,” Mr Davis added. “Persons can now start their own business in Black Point or Staniel Cay or Farmer’s Cay, because the volume of people that’s going to be coming there - not just those who come into those establishments that exist already, but coming into the development project of the Rosewood, Sampson Cay project.

“And if you listen to Felipe [MacLean, chief executive of Yntegra Group], the developer, they said they would encourage the guests to interact with activities provided by the locals. And that's all locals really want to hear; that they have a piece of the pie at the end of the day.”

Andrew Smith, who resides in Staniel Cay, is among Exuma residents who backed Yntegra Group moving one step closer to starting construction of its $200m Rosewood Exuma development.

“I'm very, very excited about it,” he said. “I'm very elated, and I'm looking forward for the project to be started. It should have been started from last year, but we all know what's the hold back.”

Mr Smith said his laundromat and bar will benefit from the construction stage and even after completion of the development, noting that both workers and visitors can use his services.

He added: “Another thing, I'm getting ready to open up an LP gas plant here. We are already in meetings that they want me to supply them with LP gas... They want me to supply them, and I'm not even working there, and I'm going to benefit from them. It's a win-win game for a lot of Bahamians who want to be able to benefit from it. There’s opportunities there.”

Mr Smith questioned why “the opposite side”, likely referring to Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club owner Bob Coughlin, who has been vocal about his opposition to the Rosewood Exuma development, would fight against bringing more income to Staniel Cay, Black Point and Farmer’s Cay.

Lorraine Rolle, proprietor of Lorraine’s Cafe in Black Point, added: “It’s been a long time struggling, and I feel they had a problem because everybody else’s stuff was getting approved, and Yntegra’s own was held up. But as a businessperson, it is a help. We really need the help in the Exuma cays.

“The Government cannot take care of everybody and we really needed this project to start because it’s been a long time, and it feels like we were getting left out. And work is needed. I’m telling you the truth. People need to work. And we support it 100 percent.”

Mr Davis said it is time to build up the Family Islands so residents will return home and, more importantly, choose not to leave. Kesia Smith-Ferguson, currently residing in New Providence, would like to eventually move to Staniel Cay and believes the “development can strike a balance between progress and preservation”.

“I am in full support of the proposed development,” she said. “While I understand that projects of this magnitude naturally come with risk, I firmly believe those risks can be responsibly managed through strict adherence to environmental protections and the highest safety standards.

“With careful planning and proper oversight, this development can strike a balance between progress and preservation. I believe this project represents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen our community while respecting the natural resources that make it so valuable. Yes, it is my desire to eventually move there.”

Mr Smith added: “They were saying the North Bay of Sampson is a turtle sanctuary; it's a conch sanctuary. But let me tell you something. I born and bred on Staniel [Cay], and we would always go in the boat diving.

“There's nothing in that channel what what Bob Coughlin was talking about. When I said there's nothing, there's no conch, there's no fish, there's no crawfish. We never used to dive in that channel. The reason why we never used to dive in that channel is because there was nothing never there.”