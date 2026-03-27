Jury convicts Stephon Mackey in fatal 2018 ambush outside home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found guilty yesterday of the 2018 murder of a man outside his home in Yellow Elder Gardens.

Stephon Mackey, 35, was convicted of murder by a 6-3 jury verdict before Justice Rene McKay.

Mackey murdered Glenton Pablito Smith, 28, on February 27, 2018.

According to initial reports, shortly before 11pm on the day in question, a man and woman arrived at a residence on Seymour Street, Yellow Elder Gardens. As the man was about to secure the premises, he was approached by two armed men, who shot him before running away.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr Caryn Sands, a pathologist, said Smith’s body was identified by his wife at the Princess Margaret Hospital morgue on February 28 2018.

Dr Sands said she completed her autopsy on March 8 2018.

She confirmed that Smith’s cause of death was gunshot and shotgun wounds to the head, torso and extremities.

Mackey will return to court for sentencing later this year.

Erica Ingraham, Brent McNeil and Valentino Bowe were the prosecutors.

Damian White represented the accused.