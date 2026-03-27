Legendary Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris ready to rock the island he now calls home

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NOISE and energy won’t be in short supply when the mastermind behind one of the world’s most iconic heavy metal bands takes the stage for the first time in The Bahamas next month.

Legendary rocker Steve Harris, founder of British heavy metal band, Iron Maiden, is bringing his spin-off group, British Lion, to John Watling’s Distillery, Nassau, for what is sure to be a sell-out gig.

On Wednesday, April 8, he plays locally for the first time ever. Definitely one not to be missed! Iron Maiden. Iron who? you might well ask.

Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide, the band has been rocking all over the world for nearly 50 years, with four of their albums recorded right here in Nassau at Chris Blackwell’s famous Compass Point Studios.

Harris has lived in The Bahamas for the last 18 years, with homes here in New Providence and on Eleuthera. Harris chatted with Around da Islands about his excitement for the concert, assuring fans of what he said will undoubtedly be an unforgettable performance.

“Well, we’ll go out and we’ll give 110% on the show,” the platinum selling artist said when asked what concert goers can expect. “I like to say we're a good live band. We've been all around the world, playing places for all different audiences around the world and so we are an international band and yeah, we've got good songs. I like to believe we've got really good songs. We've got lots of melody, sing along stuff, so people can get involved with it as well.”

Formed in in 1970s, Iron Maiden has built a catalogue of legendary songs known worldwide, including hits like, Run To The Hills, Phantom of the Opera, Hallowed Be Thy Name, Wasted Years and The Trooper.

Their influence stretches far beyond the metal world and can even be felt here at home, where three consecutive albums were recorded in Nassau in 1983. Their album, The Final Frontier, was the last major release recorded at Compass Point Studios in 2010.

And for Harris, that's what makes performing in The Bahamas so special. While he has made the islands his home for nearly two decades, this will be his first live performance here — a nod to the many memories he created in the studio.

“I think we were the last people to actually record there and so it's just an opportunity to play a gig here with British Lion. It's just a fantastic opportunity.” He said the concert’s scheduled Wednesday date was chosen intentionally, a way to bring everyone together before their next adventure.

Just days later, they will set sail for their next gig: the 2026 Monsters of Rock Cruise, a five-day voyage featuring several major hard rock and heavy metal artists, including British Lion.

“So, I used it as an opportunity to get everybody, from a selfish point of view, I just get everyone here and do a gig here as well so it's not just a warm up. It’s something that we can really say, you know, put The Bahamas the map a little bit with a rock band,” he said.

“As far as I know, I don't think anyone's done anything, you know coming from outside to a venue like this. They’ve played the bigger venues in Atlantis and places like that, but I don't think they've been done a real sort of grassroots type, really close up and personal type of show.”

Former Iron Maiden guitarist Tony Moore will also be part of the lineup, bringing his band Tony Moore’s Awake as the support act. Harris had nothing but praise for Moore, saying it will be a performance unlike anything most fans have ever seen.

“People need to get there early and see it, because it's a very special thing. I don't think people have ever seen anything like that, not just here, but, in most places, they won't have seen the show like that,” he added.

Concert organiser and longtime friend of Harris, Sean Nottage, said performing in The Bahamas was always something the group envisioned. They were particularly impressed by the venue after a concert by Spanish rock band Los Labios. The estate also proved to be the perfect choice for an intimate performance and a fresh concert experience.

“Steve Harris has played in major stadiums and festivals around the world, so performing up close with the audience gives him a real charge,” said Mr Nottage.

“I think this could be a watershed moment. If it leads to more gigs like this, it could help expand the range of live music concerts available in The Bahamas. “Here is a chance to experience something you don’t often get to see — live acts of this kind — and to be part of something fresh.”

Pepin Argamasilla, managing partner at John Watling’s Distillery, welcomed what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and said it could help open doors for even more events in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve Harris and British Lion — it is a rare opportunity to see a major international artist perform here in The Bahamas,” he said.

“As a tourism destination, it is important to explore new avenues, and hosting a concert at the Buena Vista Estate, especially with such talented artists, is a great way to expand our horizons.”

Tickets are priced at $55 with an optional $30 open bar package plus VAT. Doors open at 6.30pm and for those unable to make the first show, there may be a second performance for April 9, depending on ticket demand.

The event has also attracted international backing, with support from the British High Commission, the US Embassy, the South African Consulate, and other organisations.



