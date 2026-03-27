Man shot in both hands refuses to help police

A 20-year-old man was shot in the hands during a drive-by attack in the area of New Hope Drive and East Street South on Wednesday night.

Police said ShotSpotter technology detected gunfire shortly before 9.30pm, prompting officers to respond after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

On arrival, police found two damaged silver vehicles — a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Passo.

Investigators said the victim was at a park near New Hope Drive with a group of men when a dark-coloured Nissan pulled up. Two men dressed in dark clothing exited the vehicle, and one produced a firearm and fired multiple shots at the group.

The victim was struck in his left hand and the middle fingers of his right hand and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police later learned the man had left the hospital and declined further medical treatment. When officers spoke with him, he refused to cooperate or provide details about the incident.