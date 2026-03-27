Murder target’s death renews anguish for mother of slain 16-year-old girl

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TUESDAY’S fatal shooting of Gamaliel Gray has renewed anguish for the family of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in 2024 when gunmen targeted him at her Nassau Village home.

Police had said at the time that Gray was the intended target of the attack, which instead claimed the life of his girlfriend’s daughter, Davinique Gray.

Gamaliel Gray was at the residence when the shooting happened, and then Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander suggested the motive was gang retaliation.

Nearly two years later, Gray was shot and killed on Tuesday night in the area of Ruthland Avenue and South Beach Drive.

Davinique’s mother said yesterday that the latest killing has made it harder to move on from her daughter’s death, adding that she and her younger daughter withdrew from social media and socialising after the 2024 shooting.

“It brings up all types of memories,” she said. “I just need them to let my daughter’s soul rest because she ain’t rest since she was down.”

Davinique, an 11th-grade student, was inside her home charging a mobile device when gunfire erupted. She was killed two years after her father’s murder and one day after what would have been his birthday.

At the time of her death, Gray was wanted in connection with the killing of Gerrad Coakley. He was later granted bail in December 2024 while awaiting trial on a murder charge.

The teen’s mother was also charged with harbouring a criminal in connection with Gray. She pleaded not guilty.

Following Gray’s death this week, the woman said she has again faced public criticism that she believes is unfair.

“They don't know me,” she said. “How you could judge me? You ain’t God. Don’t judge me. Don’t go with what the media or what people say because all this what they saying, this aint true.”

She said she continues to relive the trauma of losing her daughter.

“I have flashbacks because anybody know me, when they see me, they see her,” she said. “She never leave my side. That was my best friend. That’s why I say people gotta stop making me look like I’m a bad parent.”