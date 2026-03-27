Opponents ‘appalled’ as $200m Exuma resort wins planning nod

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The $200m Rosewood Exuma developer yesterday hailed the “renewed momentum” created by the planning authorities’ support and findings that it “represents a low-density resort model appropriate” for Big Sampson Cay - leaving its opponents “appalled” and “shocked”.

The Town Planning Committee, in a March, 25, 2026, letter to Robert Adams KC, the Delaney Partners attorney representing Miami-based Yntegra Group, said that the “scale of proposed dredging and associated works” - a key concern cited by those objecting to the resort development in its current form - is “limited” and can be further mitigated by existing regulations and controls.

It revealed that, at its meeting the previous day, the Committee had agreed to grant the Rosewood Exuma project “preliminary support of application” for its bid to obtain site plan approval from the planning authorities. And the letter also described the development as having adopted a “dispersed” build-out plan that will “maintain the natural character” of Big Sampson Cay.

Reassuring that it had accounted for all public feedback provided at two Exuma Town Hall meetings, which were held on February 5, 2026, and February 20, 2026, as well as written submissions, the Committee told Yntegra and its attorneys: “Having reviewed the application and submissions, the Committee is satisfied that the proposed development represents a low-density resort model appropriate for the site.

“The layout adopts a dispersed development pattern, reducing visual impact and maintaining the natural character of the cay. The Committee notes that revisions to the marine works and overall design have been made in response to stakeholder feedback, resulting in a reduction in potential impacts. The scale of proposed dredging and associated works is considered limited and capable of mitigation through standard environmental controls and regulatory oversight.”

The Committee’s approval seemingly stunned Rosewood Exuma’s chief opponents, the neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club as well as the Save Exuma Alliance, a collection of local businesses, as well as their principals. However, Bahamian residents of Black Point and Staniel Cay welcomed the regulatory go-ahead as paving the way for the project to proceed and spark much-needed job creation, economic impact and growth in their communities and the wider island (see other article on Page 3B)

Tribune Business understands that Yntegra’s opponents will likely again appeal the Town Planning Committee’s decision to the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board. This occurred after the developer obtained its first Town Planning Committee approval, only to withdraw that just prior to a site visit by the Board and start the process afresh on the basis that the plans which secured the initial nod had changed.