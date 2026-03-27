Parliament prorogued as PM urges "don't wait for the bell" to register

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Digital Editor
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip Davis today confirmed that Parliament has been prorogued, formally bringing the current legislative session to an end as the country moves closer to a general election.
In a national address broadcast this morning, Mr Davis said he advised the Governor-General earlier this week to prorogue Parliament today, in accordance with Article 66(1) of the Constitution.
The Proclamation has now been issued and should be in the posession of the Commissioner of Police, he said.
He noted that prorogation is a routine constitutional step and does not trigger an election, unlike dissolution of Parliament.
However, he signalled that dissolution is imminent.
“I haven’t advised the dissolution of Parliament yet – but I am very close to ringing that bell,” he said.
"I want every Bahamian to know – by the time you hear that bell ring, if you are not registered, you will not be eligible to vote.
"Do not wait for the bell," he added.
Mr Davis said he will outline his case to voters in the coming weeks, while urging Bahamians to participate in the democratic process.
“We are all Bahamians. We all want this country to be safe. We all want it to be fair,” he said.
He added that despite political differences during the election period, citizens should remain focused on the country’s shared future.
Comments
AnObserver 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
This is so silly. Why can't we have regularly scheduled elections after a period of time?
moncurcool 11 hours, 18 minutes ago
Exactly. That is what it should be. That is what real democracy. Not one person holding the date of when an election can be.
And this from the same man who 5 years ago was crying about one person holding the date of an election. And now here he is doing the same thing.
Ring the bell. Time to be done with you jokers.
screwedbahamian 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
From the goodness of your heart, Just ring the BELL!!!
whatsup 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
It is not right that me, a Bahamian born Citizen and voted for many years can not vote in this election, because I have recently moved to another island, yet Haitians will be voting. A Bahamian born citizen should be able to vote in every election, no matter where they live. Figure it out, Damn it!!!!
moncurcool 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Why can't you vote? Either you transfer on if under 3 months votes in your previous constituency.
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