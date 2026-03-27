Parliament prorogued as PM urges "don't wait for the bell" to register

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis today confirmed that Parliament has been prorogued, formally bringing the current legislative session to an end as the country moves closer to a general election.

In a national address broadcast this morning, Mr Davis said he advised the Governor-General earlier this week to prorogue Parliament today, in accordance with Article 66(1) of the Constitution.

The Proclamation has now been issued and should be in the posession of the Commissioner of Police, he said.

He noted that prorogation is a routine constitutional step and does not trigger an election, unlike dissolution of Parliament.

However, he signalled that dissolution is imminent.

“I haven’t advised the dissolution of Parliament yet – but I am very close to ringing that bell,” he said.

"I want every Bahamian to know – by the time you hear that bell ring, if you are not registered, you will not be eligible to vote.

"Do not wait for the bell," he added.

Mr Davis said he will outline his case to voters in the coming weeks, while urging Bahamians to participate in the democratic process.

“We are all Bahamians. We all want this country to be safe. We all want it to be fair,” he said.

He added that despite political differences during the election period, citizens should remain focused on the country’s shared future.