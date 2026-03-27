PM tours his constituency to Bahamians open clinics and sign airport deal

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government has signed a $986,000 contract for a new airport terminal in Rum Cay and opened new clinics on Rum Cay, San Salvador and Cat Island during a tour of the prime minister’s constituency.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville, Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis and other officials, visited the islands to mark the projects and provide updates on infrastructure works.

In Rum Cay, officials signed the contract for a new airport terminal to replace what was described as a cabana with wooden benches in an open space.

The project, led by Greenslade Construction Company, is expected to take 12 months to complete, though officials are aiming for an eight-month timeline and plan to break ground within a month.

Desmond Greenslade, the company’s president, thanked the government for the opportunity and said he intends to employ residents in the construction process.

The planned terminal will measure about 2,500 square feet and include seating for about 20 people, a baggage ramp, wheelchair access, a generator and solar power.

Mr Cooper said the administration is working to ensure smaller islands are not left behind and announced plans for Southern Air to establish a consistent route to Rum Cay, where officials said about 60 residents live.

While on the island, officials also opened the Rum Cay Medical Clinic, a 3,000 square foot facility built by Knowles Construction. It includes a triage treatment room, doctor’s office, phlebotomy services and the potential for dental services. The clinic is expected to operate Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The delegation then travelled to San Salvador for the opening of the United Estates Clinic, a 2,900 square foot facility with similar amenities and an ambulance. Mr Davis said the project had been in progress for years.

The clinic will operate Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The tour ended in Cat Island with the opening of the Old Bight Community Clinic, a 3,300 square foot facility. Cat Island also received a new ambulance as part of the initiative.

Mr Davis spoke about his family ties to the island during the opening.