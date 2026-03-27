‘Read the tea leaves’: PM hints at early May general election

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis urged Bahamians yesterday to register to vote before Easter as observers expect him to call an early May general election.

He said “stay tuned” when asked if the House of Assembly would be prorogued next week, representing the end of the current parliamentary session.

“I’m transparent, and people are reading the tea leaves, and if you are reading the tea leaves, you should be able to deduct what is happening,” Mr Davis told reporters.

The comments came after some Members of Parliament delivered what appeared to be their final contributions for the current term in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Although the House of Assembly was adjourned until April 15, observers expect Parliament to be dissolved before then. Political insiders have frequently discussed May 12 as the likely election date.

Former Finance Minister Peter Turnquest said the next fiscal budget, which is traditionally presented on the last Wednesday of May, will likely have “significant bearing” on election timing.

Before a general election is called, Parliament is usually prorogued. This means the current session is formally brought to an end by the Governor-General on the advice of the prime minister. Parliamentary business stops, but Parliament itself is not dissolved, and MPs remain in office.

An election becomes necessary when Parliament is dissolved, either early on the prime minister’s advice or automatically at the end of its five-year term. Once that happens, the Governor-General issues election writs for each constituency, setting the process in motion and outlining key dates.

By law, nomination day must come at least seven days after the writs are issued, and polling day must be at least seven days after nomination day. That means the earliest an election can be held is about two weeks after the writs are issued, though in practice elections in The Bahamas are usually held three to four weeks after Parliament is dissolved.