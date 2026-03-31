$6k bail for man accused of assaulting teenager

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl was granted bail yesterday.

Pedro Thompson, 36, is accused of inappropriately touching the teenager in New Providence on March 26.

He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

Bail was set at $6,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition, Thompson must report to the Fox Hill Police Station every Friday by 7pm.

His trial is set for April 30.