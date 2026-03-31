‘Ask them’: DPM deflects as Grand Lucayan update deadline passes

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday declined to address the missed deadline for an update on the Grand Lucayan redevelopment, directing questions to the developer as scrutiny grows over the project’s timeline.

“I think you should reach out to Concord and get their statement,” Mr Cooper said on the sidelines of an event. “I think they indicated they would make a further statement. Feel free to reach out with them directly. I have no more comments on it.”

His response comes about a month after US-based developer Concord Wilshire said it would provide key project details “within the next two weeks”.

That statement, issued on February 23, set a self-imposed deadline around March 9. No update has been issued.

In its February 23 statement, Concord Wilshire pushed back against reports that its $120m deal with the government to purchase the Grand Lucayan Resort had collapsed.

“Concord Wilshire further confirms that within the next two weeks, the company will announce the formal commencement of development and construction activities, including: Two major cruise line destination resorts; and the official start date for site demolition and preparatory construction works,” the company said.

No such announcement has followed. The February statement remains the developer’s only public update since it signed a Heads of Agreement with the government in May 2025.

At the time, the Office of the Prime Minister also dismissed claims that the deal had fallen through. Last month, Prime Minister Philip Davis urged patience when asked about the project.

“You heard from the developer himself,” he said. “He’s put forward what is happening. I have nothing to add other than we are progressing, and the Grand Bahamian people will be the better for it.”

The Davis administration signed the Heads of Agreement with Concord Wilshire in May 2025 for the sale and redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan, later confirming the purchase price at $120m. The project is expected to create 1,300 construction jobs and more than 1,700 permanent positions.

The resort has remained largely closed since Hurricane Matthew in 2016, with only the Lighthouse Pointe section reopening.