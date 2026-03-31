FACING REALITY: The pretentiousness of the gated heart

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

THERE is a specific kind of silence that exists in the gated communities of New Providence. It’s a curated, expensive silence—the sound of manicured lawns, humming air conditioning units, and the soft "click" of a heavy iron gate locking the rest of the world out. For many Bahamians, this silence isn't just a sign of success, it’s a shroud. It’s the sound of a ladder being pulled up, rung by rung, by the very people who once relied on the strength of a neighbour’s hand to reach the top.

We have become a nation of gatekeepers, not just of our properties, but of our histories. The most selfish act we perform today is the systematic abandonment of the "village" that birthed us. We get to where we are going, hail the security guard with a polite nod of entitlement, and then hibernate. We vanish into a facade of prestige, conveniently forgetting that before the paved driveways and the high-definition security cameras, there was a screen door that never locked and a neighbour who knew the sound of our mother’s tired footsteps.





The architecture of belonging

Growing up in the inner city—in the "Over-the-Hill" communities that the elite now view through tinted windows—life was defined by a beautiful, chaotic scarcity. We didn’t have much, but we had a wealth of presence. In those neighbourhoods, "family" wasn't a biological constraint, it was a communal pact. When our mothers worked two jobs or stayed late to make ends meet, the woman next door wasn't just a neighbour. She was a guardian. She was the one who watched us play in the dust, the one who called us in when the streetlights flickered to life. Sometimes, she shared her food. It wasn't because she had an abundance, but because she understood the arithmetic of survival: half a loaf shared is more filling than a whole loaf eaten in isolation.

There was a profound, unspoken grace in the way the village operated:

The Clothesline Watch: When the clouds turned that bruised Bahamian purple, you didn't worry about your laundry. The neighbour had already pulled your school uniforms off the line and laid them neatly on your bed.

The Open Door: Trust wasn't a luxury, it was the atmosphere. You didn't need a key because the village was the lock.

The Shared Table: You might have gone to bed hungry if not for the "plate" sent over from a kitchen that had just as little as yours. This was our foundation. This was the "old gate post." It was a genuine family of an organisation that provided belonging and acceptance long before we knew what a "status symbol" was.





The great amnesia

But then, life started “life-ing." Some of us studied harder, worked longer, or caught the right breezes and sailed out of the inner city. We climbed the ladder. And here is where the cardinal sin of ingratitude began to fester. Instead of carrying the light back to the village, many of us developed a peculiar kind of allergy to our own past. We began to view our origins as a stain rather than a source of strength. We developed an attitude—a polished, pretentious shell designed to signal to the world that we had "arrived" and that we certainly didn't come from there.

We avoid the people who knew us when we had holes in our shoes. We change our accents, we change our circles, and we pretend we were born in the cool air of the western districts.

This isn’t just social climbing, it’s a psychological haunting.

We are terrified that if we look back, the "stigma" of the village will rub off on our luxury SUVs. The cardinal sin is not just forgetting where you came from, it’s the active effort to ensure no one else can follow you. When we pull up that ladder, we aren't just protecting our status, we’re sabotaging the evolution of our country.

For the Bahamas to truly grow, the successful must remain tethered to the struggling. Instead, we have created a society of silos, where the only thing we share is the same island, separated by 10-foot walls and staggering pretension.





The false sense of importance

What is the root of this abandonment? Is it a superiority complex, or is it a deep-seated insecurity? Status has given us a false sense of importance that is, frankly, dangerous. We mistake our bank balance for our character, and our plush community for our soul.

We think we are "better" than the people still living in the village, forgetting that the only difference between the man on the corner and us on the corner is often a combination of timing, luck, and the very village support we now shun.

But this pretentiousness is a facade. No one is truly impressed by a man who has lost his roots. In fact, there is nothing more pathetic than a person who is a stranger to their own story. We pretend to be what we are not, curating an identity that is as hollow as a vacant mansion.





The cost of the gated heart

There will come a time, in the "stillness of time," perhaps in old age or in a moment of crisis, where the gate and the security guard will offer no comfort. In those quiet moments, the mind returns to where it felt most loved. When we are unable to fathom the value of genuine community, we will find ourselves wealthy but utterly alone.

We will realize that the "facade" we spent decades building has become our prison.

The village is calling. It’s a call that echoes in our subconscious, reminding us that we are missing the opportunity to make peace with ourselves. We are running from a past that contains the only version of us that was truly authentic.





Returning to the old gate post

Facing reality, all of us are guilty! We must return to the "old gate post." This doesn't mean moving back to a two-room house, but it does mean returning to the village's ethos. It means: lowering the gate and opening our networks and resources to those who are still climbing.





Killing the pretence

Admit that we didn't get here alone. Invest in people. Don’t just donate money, to clear our conscience, but give our time and presence to the neighbourhoods that raised us. We need to stop pretending that our success is a solo performance. It was a communal effort. The neighbour who dried your clothes and the mother who worked until her hands were raw deserve more than your silence.

They deserve your return.

Stop locking the gate on your own soul. The village made you. The least you can do is go back and make sure the next child has a ladder to climb—one that you aren't busy pulling up.



