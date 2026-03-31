GB voter registration up, but address transfers lag

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A SURGE in voter registration and biometric verification in Grand Bahama has not been matched by turnout from voters needing to transfer their information, a senior elections official said.

Assistant Parliamentary Commissioner Denise Pinder said registration centres have seen a sharp increase in activity in recent weeks, with long lines, extended hours and rising demand.

“The registration and the verification process for the biometric card have seen a significant increase over the past three to four weeks,” she said. “But within the last week, all centers have been extremely busy. We extended hours to 9pm, and we are going beyond 9 at the centers.”

She said between 60 and 100 people visit the Parliamentary Registration Department office in Freeport each day, with many completing registration and verification in one visit.

Despite that, she said transfers remain a concern, particularly for voters affected by boundary changes.

“We even went door-to-door in all of those areas, handing out fliers and explaining to persons the importance of coming in and changing, but the response has not been as great as we'd like,” she said.

Ms Pinder said officials have been urging voters who have moved since the 2021 general election, or who were affected by constituency changes, to update their information.

“We wish more of those persons would have come in,” she said. “You need to come in and transfer your address otherwise you could be challenged when you go to vote because you're not where you should be.”

She outlined several changes affecting voters in Central Grand Bahama, Pineridge and West Grand Bahama.

In Central Grand Bahama, polling divisions two and ten were reassigned to West Grand Bahama and are now polling divisions 11 and 12. Other divisions in the Bahamia, Hunters and Mack Town areas have also been renumbered.

In Pineridge, the boundary for polling division 13 has been extended beyond Wentworth Drive to East Mall past the old Princess Towers, affecting residents on the eastern side of the road.

Further changes in West Grand Bahama follow the separation of Bimini into its own constituency with the Berry Islands. As a result, polling divisions have been renumbered and the constituency name changed.

“Because the Bimini part was dropped, it's just West Grand Bahama, and they need that name on the cards,” Ms Pinder said.

She said officials have conducted radio campaigns, distributed printed flyers and carried out door-to-door visits to inform residents of the changes.

To reduce confusion on election day, signage will be placed at polling stations showing both old and new polling divisions.

“We encourage people, if you need to come so changes can be done, please come in,” she said.

Ms Pinder also urged first-time registrants, particularly in Freeport, to provide complete address details, including block numbers.

“The most important thing when persons come into register for the first time is that they know exactly where they live,” she said.

“In the past we've requested the power bill for persons, particularly in the Freeport area, because in the Freeport area on many of the streets, numbers occur multiple times.

“If you look at your power bill, you see something saying Block. So sometimes there are five number ones on the same street. You have to give us a block number.

Most persons are not familiar with their block numbers. And the power company is the only utility company that puts it on there, and that helps us.”

Registration services in Freeport operate from 9.30am to 4pm, with evening centres running from 5:30pm to 9pm, often extending beyond those hours due to demand.

In Eight Mile Rock, services are available at the Obadiah Wilchcombe Complex from 10am to 3pm and again from 5.30pm to 9pm. Mobile teams are also deployed throughout the week across several locations.

Ms Pinder said adjustments may be made during Holy Week, with earlier evening openings to meet demand.