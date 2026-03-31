Govt signs pre-contract for new $70m Glass Window Bridge

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE government has signed a pre-contract for a new Glass Window Bridge in North Eleuthera, advancing a $70m project financed through a loan from UK Export Finance.

Officials said preliminary works valued at $400,000 will begin first, ahead of the main construction phase, which is expected to take about two years.

Ministry of Works director Robert Mouzas said the early works are intended to keep the project on schedule while funding approvals are finalised.

"We're looking to wrap up that process within the next few months, so this is why we decided to do some pre works so as to be able to complete the project as quickly as possible," he said. "Phase one, enabling works, is for two to three months. The main project is two years, so when we have a start date, we'll obviously publicize that, but I'm hoping if the funding approvals go to plan, it'll be either June or July of this year."

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said the preliminary phase will allow engineers to confirm ground conditions and reduce construction risks before full build-out begins.

He said the bridge is critical infrastructure, linking North and South Eleuthera and supporting residents, businesses, tourists and emergency services.

"We want to ensure that we maintain between these phases to improve efficiency and reduce construction risk at the project as the project progresses," Mr Sweeting said. “The Glass Window Bridge is far more than a landmark. It is the only vehicular link connecting North and South Eleuthera, and it plays a vital role in the daily movement of residents, business, tourists, and emergency services across the island for many years.”

He said the existing structure has long faced challenges from ocean swells, with waves from the Atlantic side sometimes forcing temporary closures.

"In its current state, when a rough sea occurs, the bridge must often be temporarily closed as large waves crash across the roadway from the Atlantic side,” he said. “The new bridge has been designed to address these challenges."

Officials said the current bridge is expected to remain largely open during construction, with disruptions mainly tied to weather conditions.

The new bridge will be built about 60 feet west of the existing alignment and elevated roughly 16 feet higher to reduce wave overtopping. It will span about 200 feet and include two traffic lanes and pedestrian sidewalks, allowing swells to pass beneath the structure.

The design includes multiple spans and extended approaches, with coastal modelling used to account for sea level rise and harsh Atlantic conditions.

Mr Sweeting said the bridge will be managed by the Bridge Authority once completed, marking the first time a Family Island bridge will fall under its control following legislative changes.

The project also includes an expansion of Hatchet Bay to support large construction loads and upgrades to surrounding road infrastructure.

Bridge Authority general manager Vanden Longley said the area will also see further development.

"Currently, its mainly just a look out point," he said. “People visit it just to see the ocean on both sides, but there'll be further development along with the project to create a touristic village around it with restrooms, parking facilities, some shopping, a picnic area, so its going to be a lovely development to be completed.”

Mr Sweeting said the project has been in development for two years and is not tied to the political calendar, adding that infrastructure work will continue regardless of parliamentary status.