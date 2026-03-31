Historic agreement links Nassau with German namesake

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government has signed a sister city agreement linking Nassau, Bahamas, with Nassau in Germany, reviving a relationship rooted in shared history while setting out plans for closer cooperation.

Officials said the agreement creates a formal partnership focused on cultural exchange, economic collaboration, education, youth development and environmental sustainability. It is also expected to strengthen tourism ties and expand trade opportunities between the two communities.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the arrangement could drive gains in tourism, business engagement and knowledge exchange. He stressed the need for measurable results, including increased visitor arrivals, cultural collaboration and commercial activity, rather than a purely symbolic relationship.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said the agreement reflects a broader push to deepen international ties through people-centred connections. She said efforts to revive the partnership began in recent years and led to the signing, supported by tourism officials and international partners. She added that the visiting delegation will take part in cultural immersion activities aimed at strengthening links with Bahamian communities.

Mayor Manuel Liguori pointed to the historical connection between the two cities, noting that Nassau, Bahamas, was named after Nassau in Germany in 1694 in honour of King William III of England, a member of the House of Nassau.

He also highlighted years of intermittent engagement, including official visits, cultural exchanges and symbolic recognitions such as landmarks in Germany named for the Bahamas. He described the agreement as a continuation of that long-standing relationship.

Director General Latia Duncombe said the initiative revives a proposal first raised in the 1960s but never implemented. She said the current agreement was developed to align with national priorities and is intended to deliver practical, long-term benefits.

Officials said the partnership is expected to encourage increased travel between the destinations, deepen cultural understanding and open new avenues for cooperation in areas such as entrepreneurship, education and sustainable development.