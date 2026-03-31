Man sent to jail over $63k drug bust

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN found with $63,880 worth of drugs at his home near Joe Farrington Road was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Christopher Knowles, 48, was found with 20 pounds of marijuana, 26 THC vape pens and 131 bottles of codeine on March 26. The items were stored in sealed garbage bags throughout the home.

Police also seized $492 believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Knowles pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

He told the court he had recently found the drugs in a nearby lot and brought them home.

He was sentenced to three and a half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted.