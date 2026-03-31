Missing man found hanging from tree in suspected suicide

A 46-year-old man was found hanging from a tree on Guana Cay, Abaco, after he was reported missing a day earlier.

His mother told police she last saw him around 9am on Sunday before leaving home for church. When she returned around 1pm, she could not find him.

She reported that her son suffered from depression, had a history of suicide attempts and had recently been discharged from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, where he received psychiatric care.

Search efforts were organised later that day.

Around 8am on Monday, the man’s body was discovered hanging from a tree.

A local doctor examined the body and pronounced him dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The discovery comes a year after a similar case on Guana Cay, where a 63-year-old Caucasian man was found hanging from a private dock with an object tied around his neck.