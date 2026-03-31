Mitchell: Fixed election dates are ‘not on the agenda’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell signalled that fixed election dates are not a priority for the Davis administration, responding to calls Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears made during his farewell address in the House of Assembly last week.

His comments came Friday, shortly after Parliament was prorogued, and followed remarks by Mr Sears during Wednesday’s final sitting urging reforms to how elections are timed and financed.

Mr Sears urged Parliament to adopt fixed election dates and create campaign finance rules, arguing both are needed to strengthen governance.

“I have other concerns, such as campaign finance reform, so that we protect the integrity of our political process, because the wealthiest people in the world live right here,” he said. “We should always ensure that the money do not determine the outcome, but the will of the people determines, because they’re the sovereigns and that we should have a fixed election date so that we bring certainty to the business of our country.”

The Davis administration has repeatedly indicated that campaign finance reform is not a priority, even though the party promised it in its pre-election manifesto.

As for fixed election dates, Mr Mitchell said such constitutional changes are not on the government’s agenda as it prepares for an election.

“These are constitutional reform issues,” he said. “I think that ought to be left to the larger question. Certainly, that's one argument that people put but at the moment, that's not on the agenda.”

He said the focus is on presenting the party’s record and plans to voters as the term appears to be ending.

“At the moment, we have a term which is it appears may be coming to an end,” he said. “We need to face the electorate with the things which we offer going forward and that is stability, continuity, good governance, growth in the economy, young people getting an opportunity to invest and improve their country, fighting crime; those are the issues that we'll be going to the Bahamian public with.”

Pressed on whether fixed election dates would be a priority in a new term, Mr Mitchell said constitutional reform is complex and unlikely to top the agenda.