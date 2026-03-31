Prosecutors seek 25 years for mom and daughter in tenant shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

PROSECUTORS argued yesterday that a mother and daughter convicted of attempting to murder two of their tenants on an unnamed Fox Hill road in 2021 should serve 25 years in prison.

The defence urged a shorter sentence of seven years.

Michelle Williams, 57, and Glenresha Williams, 37, appeared before Justice Renae McKay for sentencing submissions.

Prosecutors pointed to the seriousness of the offence and the anguish suffered by the victims, while the defence said a reduced sentence was appropriate given the women had no prior convictions.

The pair will return to court on May 19 for sentencing.

They were convicted in November.

The court heard that the women, along with a male accomplice, attempted to kill Adrian Cooper and Savannah Bain with a handgun on October 21, 2021, on an unnamed road near Komer Street.

The victims testified that their vehicle was cut off. Savannah Bain said Glenresha Williams confronted her outside the vehicles before a male exited the defendants’ vehicle and opened fire.

Adrian Cooper said he thought he would die after a bullet grazed his face, while Bain said she feared for her life.

Glenresha Williams said she believed the shots came from elsewhere and claimed she did not realise the gunman was in their vehicle until surveillance footage was played in court.

Before the shooting, the defendants had contacted the victims about rent.

T’Shura Ambrose and Ashton Williams prosecuted. Cassie Bethel and Tamika Roberts represented the defendants.