School tour reveals hundreds of students battling suicidal thoughts

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AN evangelist who led a week-long school tour says hundreds of high school students are grappling with suicidal thoughts, abuse and unstable home lives, warning that many are living in “survival mode”.

Beijing Rodgers, founder of the faith-based organisation It’s Our Turn, made the remarks after hosting a Hope Tour across five public schools in New Providence between March 23 and March 27.

She said more than 1,200 students came forward during the initiative, many sharing personal struggles and committing to Christianity.

Ms Rodgers said the scale of distress among students was striking.

“In those moments they would share with us their hopeless situations at home, a lot of them don't have parents who are actually parenting them,” she said. “So, they live in survival mode.”

She recalled one visit where about 50 students indicated they were experiencing suicidal thoughts. Her team offered prayer and support to those seeking encouragement.

Ms Rodgers said many young people are dealing with responsibilities and trauma beyond their years.

“A lot of them have to take care of their younger siblings while their parents are gone, doing whatever they're doing,” she said. “And some of them live in households where they’re being sexually abused, arrested, raped, physically abused beyond disciplinary action.”

She said the country is facing a crisis among its youth, which she views as a spiritual issue.

The sessions were emotional, with students seen crying, embracing and sharing their experiences.

Ms Rodgers said one 15-year-old girl told her she had planned to take her own life that day if the team had not visited her school.

She said students spoke about struggles linked to violence, abuse, gangs and a lack of peace, adding that many are turning to faith for support.

Ms Rodgers also described one session where more than 500 students committed to Christianity, with groups of male students supporting each other.

The initiative involved partnerships with Men of Today, Men of Tomorrow, Second Chances, the Student Christian Movement, the Ministry of Education and a mentoring programme.

Schools visited included Anatol Rodgers Junior High School, CR Walker Senior High School, Doris Johnson Senior High School, RM Bailey Senior High School and CV Bethel Senior High School.

Ms Rodgers said she hopes to expand the programme to the Family Islands.