Tennis star Rafael Nadal joins 'save Exuma' fight

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

RETIRED tennis legend Rafael Nadal has backed a coalition of Exuma residents opposing a proposed resort development, warning that a key marine area is at risk and elevating the dispute beyond local opposition.

In a social media post to his 21 million Instagram followers, Mr Nadal called for support to protect the island’s natural environment while wearing apparel from the Save Exuma Alliance, a group of local businesses and conservationists campaigning against the Yntegra Rosewood project in the Exuma Cays.

He said he first discovered Exuma a decade ago and has since formed a strong connection to the island.

“Today, I am here in Sampson Cay looking over an area that is called North Bay,” he said. “Honestly, it’s one of the most beautiful place here in the Exumas. The nature, the peacefulness, all the natural resources that are here are just difficult to compare with something else.

“And while here, I learned about the Save Exuma Alliance, locals and conservationists working to protect all of this. What they are doing really matters and I hope you will support and follow them to protect the reefs, sea grass and sea life in this bay that's at risk today. Let’s preserve what makes Exuma so special.”

The Miami-based Yntegra Group, which is behind the proposed Rosewood Exuma resort on East Sampson Cay, has been in a public dispute with the alliance for nearly a year.

Opponents have described the development as “vastly oversized” and warned that a planned service dock in North Bay could damage coral reefs, disrupt tidal flow and harm marine life.

However, the Town Planning Committee said in a March 25 letter that the “scale of proposed dredging and associated works” is “limited” and can be mitigated by existing regulations.

The committee also granted the project “preliminary support of application” for site plan approval, noting that its “dispersed” layout would “maintain the natural character” of Big Sampson Cay.

Tribune Business understands that opponents of the project are expected to appeal the decision to the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.