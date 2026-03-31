WORLD VIEW: Quo vadis, OAS?

By SIR RONALD SANDERS

THE ORGANIZATION of American States (OAS) is approaching a defining test, not of its existence, but of its significance. It continues to meet, to commemorate events, but fails to tackle pressing political issues.

At a time of global turmoil, economic strain, and mounting pressures on democratic governance, the silence of the organization has been conspicuous. Issues of real consequence to the peoples of the Americas have arisen with urgency. Yet the OAS, as a collective body, has neither addressed them directly nor issued even a modest statement of concern.

Instead, its attention has been directed toward commemorations, some extending over several days. These observances have value, but they stand in stark contrast to the absence of engagement on matters that directly affect the stability, security, and welfare of the hemisphere.

The impression conveyed is not one of deliberation, but of avoidance.

This silence is not accidental. It reflects an increasing reluctance among member states to expose divisions on difficult issues. Differences exist and, in some cases, they are deepening. Rather than confront them through diplomacy, there appears to be a preference to set them aside and proceed as if unity remains intact. It does not. And the effort to preserve the appearance of consensus, while avoiding its substance, diminishes the credibility of the organization.

The OAS was not conceived as a ceremonial body. Its charter assigns it clear purposes, including the strengthening of peace and security, the promotion and consolidation of representative democracy, and the eradication of extreme poverty.

These are obligations, not aspirations.

At the same time, the organization faces increasing financial constraint. Some of its wealthier member states are pressing for a zero-growth budget for the coming year, despite the fact that the current budget has already been reduced, mandates scaled back, and staffing diminished.

In these circumstances, further constraint is not a neutral act. It weakens capacity and signals a diminished level of commitment to the institution itself.

The issue, therefore, is not only what the OAS does, but what its member states are prepared to allow it to become.

For small and vulnerable states, this question carries particular weight. Multilateral institutions provide a framework in which law, dialogue, and collective action can moderate imbalances of power. If that framework weakens, the consequences are immediate and real.

If the OAS is to remain relevant, several steps are essential:

First, there must be a willingness to engage substantively on the issues that matter, even where agreement is not assured. Silence cannot be a substitute for diplomacy.

Second, the organization must demonstrate measurable impact in the areas where it is mandated to act. Its effectiveness will be judged by outcomes, not process.

Third, the question of resources must be addressed with candour. An organization cannot be expected to respond to expanding challenges while its means are steadily reduced.

Finally, member states must accept that managing disagreement is part of multilateralism. Avoiding it does not preserve unity. It erodes it.

The Organization of American States remains a vital institution, but its relevance cannot be assumed. It must be demonstrated.

The choice before it is clear. It can act with purpose and retain influence, or it can continue along its present course and risk gradual marginalisation.

At this juncture, the hemisphere should expect more than continuity. It should expect engagement.





(The author is Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the US and the OAS and Chancellor of the University of Guyana)