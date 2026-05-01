Bahamian pilot returns home after four years in Venezuela

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN pilot Oran Munroe returned home yesterday after more than four years in detention in Venezuela, ending a prolonged case marked by delays, unanswered questions and sustained diplomatic pressure.

His return culminated in an emotional reunion with his family, including his mother, after a period in custody that stretched back to 2021.

Mr Munroe appeared visibly distressed but relieved as he embraced relatives, his physical condition reflecting the strain of years spent in detention abroad.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said the case had been a source of concern for the government over several years, noting that it appeared to stall without clear explanation despite ongoing diplomatic engagement.

He said officials struggled to understand the delays, particularly in light of how cases are handled in The Bahamas.

Discussions with Venezuelan authorities continued over an extended period, including engagement at senior levels. Mr Mitchell said concerns for Mr Munroe’s safety intensified at times, especially amid instability in Venezuela.

Although charges were brought against Mr Munroe, they were never prosecuted in court. The government maintained that the matter had gone on too long and continued to press for his release on humanitarian grounds.

The case was ultimately resolved through a judicial decision in Venezuela, which found that Mr Munroe was unable to mount a defence and permitted his return to The Bahamas.

“The government of The Bahamas remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights and well-being of Bahamians home and abroad, and will continue to engage responsibly and constructively on their behalf,” Mr Mitchell said.

He described the outcome as the result of sustained diplomatic efforts led by Prime Minister Philip Davis, who engaged directly with Venezuelan leaders. He also credited Ambassador Melanie Hilton for maintaining dialogue throughout the process.

Mr Mitchell said the case’s high profile required a public explanation of the government’s actions.

“This happens to be a very high-profile case, and that's the reason why we've asked you all, because a public explanation has to be provided for what happened and why we did what we did,” he said.

He added that most diplomatic work is carried out quietly and depends on maintaining relationships rather than exerting force.

“Most diplomatic work is just quietly done, and we are in the business of winning friends and making sure that we have good relations with everybody,” he said. “We are a very small country. We obviously have no military that can enforce things. We don't have the economic power in mind to enforce things, but we do have good relationships with people and nations.”

Mr Mitchell also addressed the toll the case took on Mr Munroe’s family, noting the presence of his mother and his uncle, Livingston Marshall, and paying tribute to his late father, Oscar Munroe, a former Family Island administrator. He said the prolonged ordeal weighed heavily on him and contributed in part to his passing.

Mr Marshall, speaking on behalf of the family, described Mr Munroe’s return as a “truly answered prayer” and thanked those involved in securing his release. He said the family is now focused on ensuring Mr Munroe receives the care and support needed as he begins rebuilding his life.

Mr Munroe was first reported missing in July 2021 after departing The Bahamas aboard a private aircraft. Police later confirmed the plane, which had been reported stolen, crashed in Venezuela after leaving Abaco.

Venezuelan authorities said Mr Munroe and a Colombian national were taken into custody after seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. They were questioned in connection with an alleged drug trafficking investigation, although Bahamian officials said at the time they could not confirm whether drugs were found on the aircraft.

Mr Munroe is a former employee of the now-defunct Sky Bahamas airline.