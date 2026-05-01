Davis ducks questions on publicly funded PLP gifts

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis refused to answer questions yesterday about the apparent use of more than $200,000 in public funds for gift certificates distributed in Abaco bearing the names of Progressive Liberal Party candidates and officials, a practice critics say was criminal.

The prime minister ignored repeated questions from The Tribune as he left the advanced poll, despite a prior indication from Communications Director Latrae Rahming that he would address the issue when he encountered reporters.

Mr Davis was surrounded by supporters as he exited the Garvin Tynes polling station, prompting a chaotic scene as reporters attempted to question him while he walked to his car. When asked whether he authorised the use of public funds for the vouchers, he did not respond and continued walking.

An employee from the Office of the Prime Minister used his body in an apparent effort to block The Tribune reporter from asking further questions, while members of the prime minister’s team moved to shield him as he approached his vehicle.

Mr Davis, who also serves as Minister of Finance, again declined to respond when asked directly whether he approved the expenditure and quickly left the area.

Before ignoring questions about the vouchers, he told reporters his voting process was smooth and urged residents to remain in line, describing turnout as encouraging.

The Tribune reported earlier this week that gift certificates valued at more than $200,000 were distributed to Abaco residents in the names of Progressive Liberal Party candidates and officials, described as Hurricane Dorian relief.

Chris Lleida, chief executive officer of Premier Importers, confirmed that the vouchers issued through his company were paid for by the Ministry of Finance.

He said the vouchers were requested as part of post-Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, with certificates issued in amounts of $200, $300, and $500, totalling more than $200,000.

The involvement of political candidates and officials in the distribution, despite the funding coming from the public purse, shocked many.

The timing of the distribution has also drawn scrutiny, coming roughly two weeks before the next general election and more than six years after Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard accused the administration of breaking the law by using public funds to finance the vouchers, describing the situation as “egregious” and calling for charges to be brought.

He said the use of public funds in this way amounts to a criminal offence and added that it was “even more egregious” that Central and South Abaco candidate Bradley Fox Jr was involved in distributing the vouchers despite not holding a government position.

The Parliamentary Elections Act makes it an offence to offer, give or provide money, gifts or other benefits to a voter to influence how they vote or to reward voting behaviour. The law also prohibits providing such benefits to influence the return of a candidate to Parliament or to encourage others to secure votes on a candidate’s behalf.

It further criminalises funding or knowingly facilitating such activities, including providing or repaying money intended for use in bribery.