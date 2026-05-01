Family seeks answers after Atlantis worker killed on job

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 64-year-old man has died after being critically injured in an industrial accident at Atlantis, with family members raising concerns about conflicting accounts of how the incident unfolded.

The Tribune understands the victim is Keith Rolle, who was close to retirement.

Police said the incident occurred around 12.30pm on Thursday after a hotel security official alerted authorities. Officers from the Central Investigation Department and the Paradise Island Police Division responded.

Preliminary reports indicate that Rolle had been operating a golf cart travelling south near the plant when two employees attempted to signal him to stop. He was unable to hear them, possibly due to the noise of the cart. As efforts were made to get his attention, an internal membrane from a pipe reportedly discharged and struck him in the head, causing serious injuries.

Police initially reported that he was in critical condition in hospital. A family member later confirmed his death and described the severity of his injuries, saying his head was significantly swollen and that he appeared to have been struck on the left side, with swelling to the left side of his mouth and a blackened, swollen eye.

The family said Atlantis provided conflicting explanations about what happened. They said the resort initially claimed Rolle was driving a golf cart when the incident occurred, but later said he was walking into an office when he was struck.

They also alleged that members of management fled the scene after the incident.

The family member said he felt Rolle was abandoned and expressed frustration over the differing accounts.

In a statement, Atlantis expressed deep sadness over his death, describing it as an “accident” near its water plant on Paradise Island.

The resort said it was in communication with the family and doing everything in its power to support them during this difficult time.

“An investigation is ongoing and we are fully co-operating with authorities.”