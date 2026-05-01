Jamaican man fined $4,000 over forged UK passport

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man who admitted using a forged UK passport at LPIA last weekend was fined $4,000 in court yesterday.

Rajay Chamberlain, also known as “Adam Sallo”, 27, was found with a forged UK passport in the name Sallo when he arrived in New Providence at 7pm on April 24.

Further checks revealed the passport had been stolen in the UK and that the accused is reportedly on bail for murder in Jamaica.

Chamberlain pleaded guilty to possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

He was ordered to pay a total fine of $4,000 for the offences. Failure to pay will result in an eight-month prison term.

Upon payment of the fine or completion of the prison term, he is to be deported.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case, while Ian Cargill and Levan Johnson represented the accused.