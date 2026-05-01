Man granted bail over indecent assault of 11-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of indecently assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Siderro Sawyer, 23, inappropriately touched the child on April 15.

Sawyer pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted bail at $7,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition of bail, he must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

He was warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

Sawyer returns to court on May 5.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case. Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.